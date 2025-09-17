Held under Goondas, ‘Airport’ Moorthy denied bail

CHENNAI: A day after small-time politician ‘Airport’ Moorthy was detained under the Goondas Act by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), the Chennai sessions court on Monday dismissed his bail petition.

Leader of the fringe outfit Puthiya Tamilagam, Moorthy was arrested on September 8 after he was involved in a fracas with members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) outside the office of the DGP in Mylapore. Both parties had filed complaints against each other with the Marina police.

The GCP said Moorthy was a habitual offender with pending cases in the Airport police station, Abhiramapuram and Royapettah. Recently, he had allegedly attempted to grab the land of a widow in Gaudia Mutt road, they added.

The police were given custody of Moorthy till September 13. A day later, he was ordered to be detained under the Goondas Act.

While Moorthy’s counsel argued that it was he who was assaulted by VCK cadre, the GCP replied that Moorthy had targeted the complainant (a VCK activist), inflicted serious injuries and allegedly threatened to eliminate him and his friends.

Citing Moorthy’s antecedents, the court denied him bail.