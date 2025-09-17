UP man uses iron plate to steal money from ATM, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday from JJ Nagar for allegedly stealing cash from an SBI ATM at Pari Salai in Mogappair East using an iron plate.

The suspect, Shiva (20) of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who was among the three men loitering around the ATM, was handed over to the police by Srinivasan, a senior executive with a private firm monitoring ATMs. Srinivasan went to the spot following complaints from customers.

When Srinivasan questioned the three youth loitering near the ATM, two fled the spot, while Shiva was caught.

Inquiry revealed that the gang had fixed an iron plate inside the ATM’s cash dispenser slot, blocking the notes. When the customers, assuming a malfunction, leave the kiosk, the men would remove the plate and collect the money.

The police recovered Rs 2,000 in cash and a 30 cm iron plate used for the crime. Shiva was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Efforts are on to trace his accomplices.