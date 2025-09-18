Kohinoor finds its own voice

“A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure,” said Henry Kissinger. The Kohinoor, one of the world’s most famous and controversial diamonds, has passed through such pressures: written off from emperors’ treasuries, survived invasions, and ended up in the Tower of London as part of the British crown jewels. But in Supriya Kelkar’s new picture book, And Yet You Shine, the diamond’s journey becomes more than a tale of theft and colonial conquest — it transforms into a story of resilience, identity, and hope. Published by Scholastic India, this book made its appearance in Indian shelves in July 2025, following its initial release in the United States of America.

The idea came to Supriya, a US-based Indian origin author, while promoting her earlier book which explores colonisation. “While I was promoting Strong As Fire, Fierce As Flame, I was looking at its afterword, which has a lengthy historical note in it. There was a section on all the jewels and gemstones that were stolen from South Asia which made me realise that the story of the Kohinoor Diamond — it was the story of people,” she recalls. “Anyone who’s ever been affected by colonisation, and more broadly, anyone who’s ever felt less than someone, can find themselves in it.”