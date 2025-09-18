Lines between love and language

Dosa, flipped. Idea, stuck. Out came the notes application on the phone.

Waiting for a friend. Hit with an idea. Extra space was made in the mental notes bar.

At a library, turning pages. A lightbulb moment. An idea popped up. A notepad and a pen were placed next to the book being read.

This is how, for the last three or four years, abstract ideas, words, sentences and poems found themselves jotted down in physical and digital pages by poet Srividya Sivakumar. This led to her new collection, The Soundtrack of My Life - Side B, published by Red River. The book contains some already published, and some new works reaching readers for the first time. “That’s why poetry is kind of a whimsical muse for me. She comes and goes. Some days she doesn’t see me at all,” says Srividya.