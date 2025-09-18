Siblings Lydian and Amrithavarshini now create tunes for every Thirukkural

How are you making the project accessible to non-Tamil audiences?

Lydian: We really wanted ‘The Thirukural 1330’ to reach beyond just Tamil-speaking audiences, because the messages in the kurals are universal. That’s why we decided to create 1,330 lyrical videos — one for each kural. In every video, we’ve included the original kural in Tamil, followed by its meaning in Tamil, and then a simplified English version. The English renditions are written by my uncle, Vishwas Gaitonde, who is based in the US. He has a deep understanding of both languages and cultures, so his versions aren’t literal word-for-word translations, but concise interpretations that capture the essence in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand. This way, even if someone doesn’t know Tamil at all, they can still connect with the depth and beauty of the Thirukkural.

You’ve involved more than a thousand singers in this project. How did that come about?

Amirthavarshini: On September 8, 2023, right after Lydian turned 18, we put out an announcement on YouTube inviting 1,000 singers from across the globe to join us in this journey. Honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect, but the response was nothing short of overwhelming — we received more than 2.7 lakh emails from singers of every age group, from different corners of the world. Each entry was so unique, and it was incredibly moving to see how many people were eager to be part of something connected to the Thirukkural. We personally listened to every submission, paying close attention to both musical ability and, most importantly, good Tamil pronunciation. After a long and careful selection process, we finally chose about 1,000 voices.

How did you divide your roles while working on something of this scale?

Lydian: From the very beginning, we knew the only way to pull off something as massive as ‘The Thirukural 1330’ was to clearly divide our roles. Varshini took on the task of composing all 1,330 melodies — she literally gave each kural its own tune that the singers could carry. Beyond that, she also personally guided and managed the recording sessions with every singer, making sure the authenticity of the diction and emotion came through. My role was to build the soundscape around her melodies: I worked on the background arrangements, the instrumentation, the layering, and finally the mixing and mastering, so that every kural felt both timeless and contemporary. It wasn’t easy — this wasn’t a project that could be done in fragments or as a side effort. We pretty much cut ourselves off from the outside world for nearly two years, dedicating ourselves completely to this work.