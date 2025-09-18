The artful twists of bamboo

The human race may be guilty of many things. Corruption, greed, violence — name the vices, and we could be held culpable for them all. However, one thing we have been steadfastly generous about is setting aside a day in our annual calendars for every living/non-living being that exists on planet Earth. From World Sleep Day, World Idli Day, to International Moment of Frustration Scream Day, humans have not left anything behind, ignored, or cast away. Today happens to be the humble Bamboo’s turn in the limelight. It’s World Bamboo Day, celebrated to raise global awareness about the important role that bamboo plays in environmental protection. It is also an attempt to encourage the use of bamboo in our daily lives.

Art has always been associated with this unassuming plant that often grows as wild as an artist’s imagination. The earliest known use of bamboo in Indian art can be traced back to the Indus Valley civilisation, when it was used to make intricate objects and furniture. However, it was primarily in China and Japan that bamboo craft gradually evolved into fine art. Bamboo carving, which originated in China, evolved into an art form in the middle of the Ming Dynasty. Bamboo stalks became a popular subject in paintings over time and a genre of its own in East Asian art. Ink was used to demonstrate the artist’s mastery, and the image of the bamboo stalks with leaves was always accompanied by a poem.