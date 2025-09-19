Global City moves ahead as six satellite towns still in limbo

CHENNAI: While Tamil Nadu prepares to set the ball rolling on the 2,000-acre Global City at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu, the state’s earlier attempts at creating satellite towns to ease the burden on Chennai remain stuck on the drawing board.

Officials attribute the delays largely to land pooling disputes and litigation. The ambitious plan to establish townships in Thirumazhisai, Chengalpattu, Minjur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and later Mamallapuram was unveiled in 2022–23. The Rs 8,000-crore Thirumazhisai township, backed by 15th Finance Commission funding, was meant to be the flagship.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had prepared a technology-enabled master plan, but land availability has proved the biggest challenge, with compensation disputes and legal cases stalling the pooling mechanism.

The Thirumazhisai project has a long history. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board first attempted it in 1996, identifying 1,694.9 acres. However, only 466.5 acres were secured, and by 2007, acquisition had run into roadblocks as much of the land was actively used for agriculture. A CMDA terms of reference document for the present government’s plan highlights these recurring challenges.