Tambaram corporation school gets first AR, VR tech lab at Rs 92 lakhs

CHENNAI: A Virtual Technology Laboratory, costing Rs 92 lakh, has been established at the Corporation Higher Secondary School on Ponniamman Koil Street, Zameen Pallavaram, under the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC). The lab, the first of its kind among corporation schools, is spread across 800 square feet and will provide immersive learning in Mathematics, Science, Computer Science and Chemistry for classes 6 to 12. It is set to be launched on Friday.

According to TCMC sources, the facility uses AR and VR applications to help students visualise complex concepts, conduct simulated experiments and gain a deeper understanding of key topics. Officials said the fully air-conditioned lab will enhance comprehension, while also inspiring creativity and critical thinking.

Each unit is equipped with 30 VR headsets, tablets for real-time assessments, a digital kiosk for content access and high-performance systems for content management. The facility, set up in Zone 2 with 1,424 students from Pallavaram and nearby areas, may be extended to two other schools soon.

The AR/VR content, developed by Nextcam, is aligned with the State Board syllabus in both English and Tamil. With over 1,200 interactive 3D lessons, the content aims to simplify tough subjects and improve memory retention. Integrated tools allow teachers to track performance and give personalised feedback. Teachers have undergone workshops to adopt the technology seamlessly.

“The lab is expected to boost academic performance and prepare students for a technology-driven future,” a senior education officer said.