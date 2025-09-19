Tamil actor Robo Shankar passes away at age of 46

CHENNAI: Actor Robo Shankar, known for his comic roles in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 46. Shankar fainted on the sets of an upcoming film on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where, after preliminary tests, his liver and kidneys were found to be severely damaged.

The actor was afflicted with jaundice two years back, for which he underwent significant treatment. His drastic weight loss as a result of the treatment caused significant concern among fans.

The prefix ‘Robo’ was given to him, due to his robot dance moves. The comedian rose to fame with Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, a reality TV show that showcased standup comedians. His initial roles in films like Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum lead to his breakthrough in Maari (2015), where he starred alongside Dhanush.

Shankar starred in memorable roles in films like Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Singam 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalappu 2, Maari 2, Iravin Nizhal, and Singapore Saloon. His last film role was in the recently released Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu.

He is survived by his wife Priyanka, daughter Indraja, and one grandson. His last rites will be conducted at his Chennai residence on Friday.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family members and the artistic fraternity,” said CM MK Stalin in his condolence message. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also condoled the death of Shankar.