A crumbling case of corner shops

The first math lessons for many kids don’t happen in kindergarten but at the corner petty shops, fondly called annachi kadai in Tamil Nadu. With a koodai in hand, they march down the street or wobble on their tricycles, memorising grocery lists like mantras. Forgetting a line means an hour of amma’s scolding. This experience resonates closely with Shrivarshini M, a 21-year-old UPSC aspirant, who recollects one of her fondest childhood memories, “If my parents gave me fifty rupees for groceries and I spent only forty-five, the remaining five would be my service charge. I’d use it to buy umbrella chocolates, thaenmittai, two-rupee Rasna, paal ice, or a five-rupee chips packet. And even if we didn’t have enough money, the shopkeepers never turned us away. They would hand us the product and simply say, ‘Give the money next time you come.’ That’s something you’ll never find with online shopping.” She also remembers the time when children often collected gel pen-cap rubbers or ink cartridge balls and exchanged them with shopkeepers, who paid a rupee for every five, which again went into buying snacks.

A decade ago, a popular music show picked up the chant in a promo — “kaal kilo karuppu puli, manjal thool…” — and it went viral, turning what was once a childhood errand into a cultural echo. For those who grew up in this era, it isn’t just a lyric; it is muscle memory, tied to a time when families relied on corner-shop annachis. This rhythm, once woven into everyday life, has now been replaced by the ping of app notifications and a flood of discount alerts on screens. For Mitraa Anand, a regular user of quick-commerce platforms, the shift was almost inevitable — when she first moved to Chennai, she couldn’t find any annachi shops or supermarkets nearby and turned to apps out of necessity. But her experience is only a glimpse of a much larger trend. A 2024 report by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents FMCG distributors across the country, reveals that nearly 20-30 per cent of kirana shops (locally known as annachi shops) in Tier-1 cities have already shut down, unable to withstand the pace of urban convenience where speed is fast eclipsing community.