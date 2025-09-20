Fracture care for the elderly

Almost every week, I meet an elderly patient with a fracture. Sometimes it’s just a small slip in the bathroom. Sometimes a missed step. Once, I had a patient who fractured her hip just by turning awkwardly in bed. That’s how fragile bones can become with age.

Why is it more complex in the elderly? Well, bones are weaker, as are muscles. Reflexes slow down. Balance is poor. On top of that, most of these patients have diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease. So, the fracture is not the only problem. Anaesthesia is risky. Bed rest is risky. I’ve seen patients get pneumonia, bed sores, even clots in the legs, simply because they were kept in bed too long after a fracture.