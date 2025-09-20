Interchange to ease traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru expressway

CHENNAI: To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the NHAI has begun constructing a trumpet interchange at Sriperumbudur, connecting the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway with the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

The expressway, which starts at Hoskote near Bengaluru, will terminate at Sriperumbudur near the toll plaza on the national highway. The new interchange will allow vehicles to seamlessly switch between the two corridors, supporting long-distance travel and easing congestion at this crucial junction. The works that began a few months ago have now gained momentum and are scheduled for completion by June next.

The six-lane interchange, spanning 1.1 km with six arms in three directions, will provide direct access for motorists travelling towards Vellore, Kancheepuram and Maduravoyal from the expressway. Similarly, vehicles from Kancheepuram and Chennai will be able to directly enter the expressway using the flyover. The project is executed by the Kancheepuram Project Implementation Unit of NHAI at a cost of Rs 126 crore.