Interchange to ease traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru expressway

CHENNAI: To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the NHAI has begun constructing a trumpet interchange at Sriperumbudur, connecting the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway with the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.
The expressway, which starts at Hoskote near Bengaluru, will terminate at Sriperumbudur near the toll plaza on the national highway. The new interchange will allow vehicles to seamlessly switch between the two corridors, supporting long-distance travel and easing congestion at this crucial junction. The works that began a few months ago have now gained momentum and are scheduled for completion by June next.
The six-lane interchange, spanning 1.1 km with six arms in three directions, will provide direct access for motorists travelling towards Vellore, Kancheepuram and Maduravoyal from the expressway. Similarly, vehicles from Kancheepuram and Chennai will be able to directly enter the expressway using the flyover. The project is executed by the Kancheepuram Project Implementation Unit of NHAI at a cost of Rs 126 crore.
Each direction of the trumpet interchange comprises a single loop ramp, enabling vehicles to make a U-turn or merge smoothly on to another carriageway without stopping. Unlike a full cloverleaf, the trumpet design requires relatively less land, allowing NHAI to execute the project without additional land acquisition.
Officials from NHAI said the trumpet interchange is being built as part of the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. “To reduce congestion, a six-lane elevated corridor will begin at Sriperumbudur and extend up to Maduravoyal, from where another corridor will continue to Chennai Beach. The 23-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Maduravoyal will be executed in two phases,” explained the official.
The first phase will cover 8.2 km from Maduravoyal to Poonamallee, while the second will extend from Poonamallee to Sriperumbudur.
The Chennai-Bengaluru stretch carries over 1.25 lakh vehicles daily, with the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet section recording the highest number of accident-prone black spots.