Knowing the stress-sleep cycle

Sleepless nights are one of the most prevalent health problems. Women who battle sleep problems on a chronic basis are at an increased risk for health issues, including obesity, PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), diabetes, memory problems, heart issues, depression, and anxiety.
Our body functions in a circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycle, which is an unturned clock that tends to regulate an individual’s sleep and their alertness based on environmental cues such as light and darkness.
Factors that disrupt the circadian rhythm are chronic stress, night shifts, constant digital engagement, and sleep deprivation. Even the hormones obey the circadian rhythm and are not constant throughout the day, like cortisol, the stress hormone, leptin, growth hormone, ghrelin, which are more or less involved in appetite and hunger pumps, and melatonin that controls the wake and sleep cycle. That translates to, when you’re stressed and not getting enough sleep, your body can’t control these hormones the right way.
These hormones regulate lipid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, hunger, and appetite. Hence, note that any disturbance in the regular sleep patterns of the person leads to the initiation of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, PCOS, and so on. Several studies prove a positive association between sleep deprivation and these disorders; therefore, understanding the significance of sleep is crucial.
Sleep also plays a role in memory consolidation, meaning preserving essential memory and discarding unwanted ones; therefore, sleep deprivation is associated with both short- and long-term memory loss. Further, to avoid the health hazards, 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults are recommended along with good sleep hygiene.
Steps to improve sleep deprivation:
1. Having a routine sleep schedule can help such as sleeping early and waking up early.
2. Refrain from working late nights or taking on night shifts
3. Being proactive throughout the day.
4. Having a calm and dark sleeping environment.
5. Reduce the usage of mobile phones and any such gadgets that can disrupt bedtime.
6. Opting to have a normal balanced diet rather than a carbohydrate meal.
7. Yoga and meditation can help people relax before bed.
— Dr Priyanka Vignesh is a consultant, Endocrinology, MGM Healthcare, Chennai.