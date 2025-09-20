Knowing the stress-sleep cycle

Sleepless nights are one of the most prevalent health problems. Women who battle sleep problems on a chronic basis are at an increased risk for health issues, including obesity, PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), diabetes, memory problems, heart issues, depression, and anxiety.

Our body functions in a circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycle, which is an unturned clock that tends to regulate an individual’s sleep and their alertness based on environmental cues such as light and darkness.

Factors that disrupt the circadian rhythm are chronic stress, night shifts, constant digital engagement, and sleep deprivation. Even the hormones obey the circadian rhythm and are not constant throughout the day, like cortisol, the stress hormone, leptin, growth hormone, ghrelin, which are more or less involved in appetite and hunger pumps, and melatonin that controls the wake and sleep cycle. That translates to, when you’re stressed and not getting enough sleep, your body can’t control these hormones the right way.