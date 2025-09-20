Man held for dowry harassment, wife bails him out in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man from Nolambur was held on Thursday for allegedly harassing his wife and demanding 200 sovereigns of gold, silver articles, and property as dowry.

The suspect–Harris, a junior engineer with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited–was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Later, Harris was released on bail after his wife, Sangeetha (26) moved his bail petition .

According to the Anna Nagar All Women Police, Sangeetha’s parents had given Harris 100 sovereigns gold at their marriage. But Harris and his mother had allegedly demanded another 100 sovereigns, two kgs of silver, and transfer of Sangeetha’s family land in his name. When the demands were not met, Harris left their home with his mother.