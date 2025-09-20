Rhythms from the road

Chennai’s sounds are as vibrant and diverse as the city itself. Whether it’s the hum of traffic, the beats of the kuppa vandi song, or the sizzles of dosai in roadside stalls. These everyday sounds come together to form the heart of Chennai Namma Ooru, the latest music video released by the fusion band Thisram. The track serves as a sonic tribute to the city, blending traditional Carnatic rhythms with modern fusion. “The sounds of the city — whether it’s the street vendors, the temple bells, or even the sound of a flight taking off from Meenambakkam — all of it is Chennai. We wanted to incorporate all those elements into the track. They tell the story of the city,” says Aditya Kamakshinadha, the band’s percussionist.

For the musicians, the song was born out of a deep love for the city. Aditya explains, “Chennai is a city full of diverse rhythms. We’ve all grown up here, and it has always fascinated us. We knew we had to create a song that celebrated the music that lives in the city’s buzz.” The video itself is a visual and auditory celebration. It opens with sweeping aerial shots of iconic Chennai landmarks, including Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, and the Guindy flyover, grounding the viewer in the city’s busy life. These visuals are paired with the sounds that define Chennai — the calls of street vendors selling paruppu podi and molaga podi, and the crash of the waves along the coastline.

Midway through the video, the tempo shifts as the band introduces a rap section, naming various neighbourhoods of Chennai — Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Padi, and Vyasarpadi. The rap acts almost like a guide, capturing the diversity of these areas, each with its own distinct vibe. “We wanted to reflect the different parts of the city, traditional areas like Mylapore and modern spaces like Koyambedu,” he says.