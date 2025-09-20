Rhythms from the road

Chennai’s sounds are as vibrant and diverse as the city itself. Whether it’s the hum of traffic, the beats of the kuppa vandi song, or the sizzles of dosai in roadside stalls. These everyday sounds come together to form the heart of Chennai Namma Ooru, the latest music video released by the fusion band Thisram. The track serves as a sonic tribute to the city, blending traditional Carnatic rhythms with modern fusion. “The sounds of the city — whether it’s the street vendors, the temple bells, or even the sound of a flight taking off from Meenambakkam — all of it is Chennai. We wanted to incorporate all those elements into the track. They tell the story of the city,” says Aditya Kamakshinadha, the band’s percussionist.
For the musicians, the song was born out of a deep love for the city. Aditya explains, “Chennai is a city full of diverse rhythms. We’ve all grown up here, and it has always fascinated us. We knew we had to create a song that celebrated the music that lives in the city’s buzz.” The video itself is a visual and auditory celebration. It opens with sweeping aerial shots of iconic Chennai landmarks, including Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, and the Guindy flyover, grounding the viewer in the city’s busy life. These visuals are paired with the sounds that define Chennai — the calls of street vendors selling paruppu podi and molaga podi, and the crash of the waves along the coastline.
Midway through the video, the tempo shifts as the band introduces a rap section, naming various neighbourhoods of Chennai — Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Padi, and Vyasarpadi. The rap acts almost like a guide, capturing the diversity of these areas, each with its own distinct vibe. “We wanted to reflect the different parts of the city, traditional areas like Mylapore and modern spaces like Koyambedu,” he says.
Aditya blends traditional instruments like the Ganjira and Ghatam with global percussion instruments like the Cajón, while beatboxer Akshara Satheendran adds a contemporary edge with electronic drum sounds. “We wanted to mix the traditional with the modern,” says Aditya. The music is a reflection of this fusion, incorporating the sounds of Nadaswaram and temple bells alongside the modern-day noise of traffic and technology. The other members of the band include vocalists Bhargavi Manogna, Sivaranjini Chandramouli, and Shreemathi Jagannathan, keyboard by Srivatsan Ganesh, bass guitar by Madhumithran M, and lyricist Sivamadhavan.
The band’s journey as independent artistes has had its challenges, but they remain determined. “As independent artistes, we need support to help our music reach a wider audience,” says Aditya. He acknowledges the struggles of being an independent artiste, noting that while the niche audience for independent music is growing, mainstream acceptance is still a challenge. “People often ask if we’ll do cover songs because that’s what most people know. But we’re here to create our own sound,” he says.
For Thisram, fusion is a way to make traditional Carnatic music accessible. “Carnatic music can sometimes feel difficult for new listeners. Fusion lets us present Carnatic music in a way that’s easier for people to connect with. We can still keep the depth of the music, but we make it something people can groove to,” Aditya admits. Thisram is focused on expanding their reach. Aditya concludes. “Our goal is to share the stories and traditions of South India with the world.”