A seed that has fully blossomed

Art, healing, and transformation

“Don’t grieve if I am gone… celebrate my end with a Natya Sangeetha Aradhana… let my work and values live through every artist and every aspiring dancer”, were the last words of Natarajan to Priyamvadha.

Having been initiated into the Bhagavata’s tradition under Natarajan, Priyamvadha was involved in it for more than a decade. But when her father passed away, she had to step away from the Bhagavata Mela scene adhering to the demands of the traditions. Perhaps these are the areas where a contemporary urban rational mind would argue that traditions are outdated and irrelevant. But for a traditional practitioner, these are accepted as thiruvilaiyadal, a divine test of one’s conviction in traditions.

Bhakti being a very layered sentiment, its thought state ranges from restraint to divine love; the test in case of Priyamvadha was her devotion to the tradition and loyalty to higher ideals of which her father was a role model to her.

While a personal loss of a dear one itself could have been quite shattering in normal circumstances, having to step away from her role in the Bhagavata Mela tradition may have been demanding. But, showing an undaunted resolve, putting all her knowledge and practice to life’s circumstances, she gracefully anchored herself in the foundation established by her father, choosing a road less travelled. Quietly, she went about growing the seed sowed by her father — tending, caring and nurturing the children associated with the foundation. In the process, Priyamvadha has not only managed to lift her own spirit, but she has been touching many lives as well. Stories like that of her strengthen the oral tradition, making India a living culture showing continuity of ideas and values that respects sentiments, beliefs and customs.

The seeds that were sown in 2014, had increased to 60 when Priyamvadha lost her father to Covid. But from 2020 onwards until now, the number of students associated with the foundation have multiplied to 250. The seeds are also no more confined to Mellatur, but has spread to adjoining hamlets: all the way upto Avvai Kottam in Thiruvaiyaru and Thirumanur in Ariyalur. Even today, the foundation, true to its cause, does not charge fees from students. As promised, every

Navarathri Priyamvadha has been celebrating her father’s dying wish as an aradhana. With the students of the foundation being constantly invited to perform in various temples and temple institutions, Priyamvadha expressed how some aid will help sustain the noble cause.