Preamble divine mantra for lawyers and jurists, says apex court judge

CHENNAI: Supreme Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Saturday described the Constitution’s Preamble as a “divine mantra” for lawyers and judges, emphasising that principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity are deeply rooted in Indian culture, not borrowed from the French Revolution.

Addressing students at VISTAS School of Law in Pallavaram, he stressed that upholding constitutional values is a solemn duty. Quoting the Tirukural, he highlighted India’s tradition of impartial justice and recalled how communities like Jews and Parsis sought refuge in India, exemplifying fraternity. He urged students to appreciate diverse cultures and rise above narrow identities, praising Tamil as a rich language and citing Keezhadi excavations that challenge earlier notions of India’s oldest urban civilizations.

SC Justice R Mahadevan highlighted the transformation of legal practice, pointing to AI, digital forensics, cyber law, online dispute resolution, and tech-driven contracts as essential skills for law graduates.

The event was also attended by Madras HC Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, judges M Nirmal Kumar, GK Ilanthiraiyan, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Kalaimathi, Bar Council chairman MS Amalraj, former Law Commission member S Sivakumar, and VISTAS chancellor Ishari K Ganesh.