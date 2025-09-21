Private buses to ease weekend, festival rush at Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: In response to commuter protests over bus shortages during extended holidays and weekends, the Tamil Nadu transport department has decided to induct private buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. These buses will be stationed at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, to handle last-minute rush to key destinations.

Under the arrangement, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Salem and Villupuram will hire private buses on an 11-month contract, primarily to serve passengers on weekends, long holidays, and other peak-demand days. Private operators will provide buses and drivers and bear maintenance costs, while conductors from TNSTC will collect fares fixed by the government. Operators will be compensated monthly.

The initiative is expected to benefit commuters traveling to Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Hosur, and other major destinations from Chennai’s KCBT and Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). Villupuram division had adopted a similar model last year during festival seasons, deploying private buses on routes to Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore. A sizable fleet was operated from KCBT to Tiruvannamalai on Girivalam days, carrying large numbers of pilgrims, with private operators paid Rs 51 per km.