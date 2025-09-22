Blend authority with integrity, says former President Ram Nath Kovind to civil service aspirants

CHENNAI: Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, addressed a gathering of civil service aspirants at the inauguration of the new branch of Kingmaker IAS Academy on Saturday, urging them to aspire for a higher sense of purpose and public service.

Speaking at the event, Kovind emphasised that while civil servants wield great authority, courage would define who they are. He advised students to become the kind of officers they themselves would wish to see in government- honest, empathetic, and driven by values.

“Authority is given by the position, but respect is earned by your actions and principles,” he said. Highlighting the changing landscape of governance, the former President called for a new generation of officers who are resilient, visionary, and adaptable to emerging challenges such as environmental crises and technological shifts.

Former union minister GK Vasan and CMD of Kingmaker IAS Academy Sathyashree Bominathan were also present.