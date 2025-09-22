Cultural extravaganza at Marina every Sunday

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will organise cultural programmes at the Marina blue flag beach in Chennai every Sunday, aiming to engage visitors, and promote Tamil tradition and local artists, featuring traditional dance and music performances.

This cultural programme on Sunday attracted large crowds, with more than 60 artistes presenting classical and folk art forms of dance such as Bharatanatyam, Karagattam, Oyilattam, Mayilattam, Paraiattam, Villupattu, and traditional martial arts like Silambattam, among others.

Developed to international ecotourism standards, the Marina blue flag beach has become a hub for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, a GCC release said. The programme, which began at 6 pm and lasted three hours, received an enthusiastic response from the public.