Curly Girl Method: Relief rebranded as relentless labour

Confusion over clarity

Yazhini also laments about how difficult it is to understand the curly hair products that are available in the market, such as hair butter and mousse; and even suspects that it feels as though brands have “purposefully strategised a method to create confusion over clarity.” Owing to this confusion, Aradhana, a student, confesses to constantly questioning her CGM choices. She says that she is flooded with thoughts such as, ‘Am I doing this right? or am I missing out on some step or product?’ Namitha Rachel, a student, explains this confusion like this: “It’s one of those loopholes where if you use, say product A, you might have to use product B to manage some of the problems product A might create, but then you’ll get best results if you also use products C & D. It is crazy out there.”

Besides this, comes the confusion over the quantity of product that one should use. Everyone reports that using too little product won’t bring results and even if they happen to overuse a product a little more than the ‘ideal’ amount, it can spoil the whole look they are going for. But the ‘ideal’ quantity that can bring results can always vary due to individual hair types and texture. Manonmani says that when she discovered the quantity that she must use on her hair to attain what influencers and brands are advertising, it led her to a “heartbreak.” “I went to a salon recently and they were really good at their services for curly hair. But the instructions they gave made me understand that I needed to use a whole lot of products to get what they have been showing in the advertisements,” she adds. When so many steps and products come into the picture, the time commitment, she says, becomes unrealistic for everyday life.

But men with curly hair have a whole other perspective on the quantity of product they use. Joshua V, a graphic designing freelancer, says, “I spent a lot of money and purchased what I thought were the right products. But because of my short hair length, I would end up using very little of the product. Since the steps and routines are also time-consuming, I would only follow the methods for occasions and before I knew it, the products expired. After a few years, I quit using them completely.”