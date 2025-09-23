Avundeeshwarar temple: An ancient Siva temple in a historical area near Chennai

The historical villages around Thiruvallur are chockful of temples, some very ancient as attested by architecture, iconography, and inscriptions. One among these is the Avundeeshwarar temple in a small village called Nemam, enroute from Thirumazhisai to Thiruvallur.

According to the Sthala Puranam here, this temple was once covered with vegetation and was hardly visible. A cow, on its own, regularly used to pour milk on the Lingam here, but the cowherder, not understanding it’s intent, started to beat it. God Siva is said to have protected the cow from getting hurt. ‘Aa’ in Tamil means ‘cow’ and hence the name of God Siva came about here.

The Avundeeshwarar temple has a tall gopuram at the entrance on the west side, which opens onto a large open enclosure (prakaram). While doing a pradakshinam (circumambulation) of this prakaram on the way to the sanctum, devotees see shrines for Subramanya with Valli and Devasena; Chandikeshwara; Kasi Viswanatha (Lingam) with consort Visalakshi and a Nandi in front; Navagraha; and Saptamatrikas (Brahmi, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Maheshwari, Chamundi, Kaumari and Indrani). To the right of the gopuram, in this prakaram is a sanctum for Ganesha.