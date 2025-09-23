CMRL-MRTS merger: TN, Railways likely to sign MoU in December

CHENNAI: Chennai’s long-discussed plan to integrate its Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the metro rail network is expected to take a major step forward in December, as the state government and Southern Railway are expected to sign a transfer agreement.

The deal will allow Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to take over operations, maintenance and management of the elevated suburban line.

The MoU for the transfer was reviewed and approved by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the second meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) on Monday. The full transition is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

“In the next two days, we will meet railway officials to discuss the MoU. After approval, a government order will be issued and the MoU will be finalised,” said I Jayakumar, special officer of CUMTA.

The deal follows months of negotiation between the state and the railways.

A joint committee of senior officials from the state finance and urban development departments, CMRL, and Southern Railway resolved key issues, including asset transfer, staff redeployment, financial liabilities and long-term maintenance obligations.

Stalin had raised the handover with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NITI Aayog meeting in May 2025. Following this, the Prime Minister’s Office directed the Railway Board to fast-track the process. By the end of July, the Railway Board gave its in-principle nod, endorsing the “broad framework and principles” for the MoU.