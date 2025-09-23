Navaratri in nature’s best

On Eldams Road stands a 75-year-old bungalow with red tiled roofs and wide verandahs. Once a family home, it has now been lovingly restored and opened as a space for gatherings. In the backyard, five old mango trees stand tall, giving cool shade and a sense of peace. This house, called My Bungalow, will soon welcome people again — this time for Under the Mango Tree – A Navaratri Celebration. For five days, the rooms and garden will be filled with music, dance, art, saris, food and conversation.

Lata Ganapathy, managing strategy, marketing & operations at My Bungalow, who curates the festival with Acharyanet Foundation, speaks about the house. “It has been renovated as an event space. And it still retains all the features of an old house because it’s not like just the shell is a bungalow, but inside you have a big hall. It still flows like a house. So it has big rooms and all that,” she says. The bungalow’s domestic scale, she adds, makes it suited to chamber concerts and small-scale cultural gatherings as much as to wedding festivities. “We can easily host up to 200 people here.”