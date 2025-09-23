Operator electrocuted while climbing overhead tank in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old water tank operator was electrocuted while on duty at Arungunam panchayat near Madhurantakam in Chengalpet on Monday morning.

Police identified the deceased as M Manickam, who was employed to operate the overhead tank supplying drinking water to nearby villages. He was electrocuted when he climbed the iron ladder attached to the tank to open a valve, police said, adding the jolt led to his fall from the tank.

Initial inquiries revealed that overhead power lines to nearby houses had been rubbing against the tank’s iron ladder during recent storms, damaging the insulation and causing current leakage.

Residents rushed Manickam to the Madurantakam government hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The Madurantakam police, who inspected the spot along with panchayat officials, have registered a case. Electricity Board officials disconnected the supply and began replacing the damaged wires. Police said inquiries are on with panchayat and EB officials over possible safety lapses.