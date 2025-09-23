Rhythms of power

“Everybody who is a rasika of dance, art, and who wants to engage in the spiritual connotations of Navaratri, is welcome,” Priya says. The performance is a visual telling of stories tied to the divine feminine power, and the triumph of good over evil.

The first piece will be a homage to the goddesses Saraswati and Sharada, who Priya says symbolise gnana shakti (the power of knowledge or wisdom). This will be followed by a tribute to the Kapaleeshwarar, which will tell the story of the god of the Mylapore temple. The third piece is a story of Andal, where the dancer will transform into Andal, a poignant mythological figure. Priya says, “Here, Andal would be offering an ode to Lord Ranganathan of Srirangam.”

Priya adds, “The performance will culminate in a piece called Lalité, depicting the power of goddess Durga, and how Ambal protects her devotees.” The performance highlights the end of the demons who have caused trouble to Andal’s devotees, signifying the victory of virtue over arrogance.

The performance, open to all, is a visual narration who are new to the world of mythology, and a divine immersive experience for the rasikas.

It will be held on September 27 at 6.30pm at Kingsley.