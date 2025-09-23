The dialogues of dissent

The struggle for freedom is a chapter from history that we are all familiar with. While the revolutionaries conducted boycotts, hunger strikes, and rallies, the patriotic feeling was also evoked through the news being circulated via radio. As years passed, came the pen warriors, whose articles published in regional papers — some even printed in secret — and pamphlets, reached everyone. The words made a difference. Decades later, there is a shift in how news is consumed — from turning pages to scrolling down feeds.

Today, while the country is striding towards development, technological advancements are also catching up, reshaping the channels through which a common man raises his voice. What started as distributing leaflets, painting graffiti, and marching towards government buildings has become hashtags, reels, and posts — activism has seeped into the digital realm, with social media now taking centre stage in public discourse.