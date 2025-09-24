Challani: A display of opulent dolls

For generations, Navaratri meant unwrapping clay and terracotta idols of gods, painted ceramic toys, and colourful wooden animals, each carrying the warmth of handwork and tradition. But for the past four years that familiar sight has been reimagined in dazzling splendour at Challani – House of Silver in T Nagar. Their Golu steps glitter not with earthy clay or terracotta or wood, but with gleaming silver. This year, their infusion of gold into their collection adds extra luster to their traditional set up.

On Monday, the inaugural day of Navaratri, in the busy streets of T Nagar, at the entrance a little kid dressed as Lord Ganesha welcomed visitors waving his hands, drawing smiles as they stepped inside the four-storey building of the jewellery store. The passage leading into the store carried the buzz of festivity, where guests glammed up for the puja were offered kesari and sundal as refreshments. An astrologer seated nearby added to the atmosphere, engaging visitors with predictions and card readings before they walked further into the glittering display.

Inside, a five-step Golu unfolded in precious detail, complete with silver marapachi dolls, divine icons of mythology, temple gopurams and chariots, traditional kitchen instruments like ammikallu and ural, children’s playground, animals and vehicles.