Chennai One app sees over one lakh downloads on day one but users flag glitches, gaps

CHENNAI: The Chennai One mobile application, developed by CUMTA, has gained significant momentum with over one lakh downloads and nearly 4,500 ticket bookings in a day after its launch on Tuesday.

The app offers the option to book tickets for ordinary and deluxe MTC-run buses, metrorail, MRTS trains and suburban trains along with autos and cabs for last mile connectivity wherever required. Although the bookings for cabs or autos (those using NammaYatri app) are also done through the Chennai One app, the payment is to be made directly to the driver.

For MTC buses, users can also opt for on-board booking of tickets by scanning the QR code in the buses using the app. MTC officials said all 2,900 buses have been integrated with the app.

Similar to features in Google Maps, on entering the boarding point and destination, users can access different routes involving various modes of transport for their commute with the added facility to book the tickets. The routes are classified based on time taken and cost.

While the feedback was largely positive on the first day, users also said that there was room for improvement.

“While the user interface is well thought-out, there are lags during searches.The app also froze when I was using it,” said Nandhakumar of Pallavaram.

In some cases, users said the conductors were not acquainted with the new application and that they had to explain to them that the tickets booked through the app were legitimate.

Commuters also said the timings were sometimes not reliable. “The app showed that the suburban train would arrive in nine minutes but it came immediately. If I had followed the app timings, I would have missed the train,” said P Vignesh from Guindy.