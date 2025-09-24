Maintenance worker crushed to death as scissor lift allegedly malfunctions at EA Mall Royapettah

CHENNAI: In a freak accident at the PVR Escape multiplex cinema complex at the Express Avenue mall in Royapettah on Tuesday, a 39-year-old worker involved in maintenance work was crushed to death after a hydraulic scissor lift on which he was standing at a height of 25 ft crashed onto the roof, allegedly due to a malfunction.

The man, A Rajesh of Perambur, sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared dead on arrival.

According to Anna Salai police, who have registered a case, Rajesh was engaged as a maintenance engineer and involved in the maintenance work since late on Monday night. In the early hours of Tuesday, he was cleaning the screen in one of the eight movie halls when the scissor lift allegedly malfunctioned and crashed on the roof.

As he collapsed on the lift, the other workers who were on the ground brought him down and rushed him to the hospital. On being alerted, the police sent his body for postmortem.

The police said an inquiry is under way to ascertain if there was any negligence or if there were other reasons that led to the accident. PVR INOX, which runs the multiplex, did not respond when contacted.