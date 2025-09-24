Portion of roof collapses at Villivakkam health centre, three staff injured

CHENNAI: A doctor and two other staff members at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Villivakkam were injured when a portion of the roof collapsed on Tuesday.

The building was inaugurated only two years back. Sources at the Greater Chennai Corporation, which runs the centre, confirmed that all three are currently undergoing treatment and are stable. They are expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

According to GCC officials, the incident occurred inside the out-patient room when the doctor and staff were on duty.

While the doctor reportedly suffered a shoulder injury, the two staff sustained head injuries. GCC officials, however, emphasised that the injuries were minor. Sources said they will initiate repairs and fix the roof shortly.

The collapse, however, raised concerns over the quality of construction since the building was opened only two years back. TNIE’s attempt to contact city health officer M Jagadeesan for a comment yielded no response.