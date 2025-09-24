Sustainable sari solutions for this festival season

Some saris have been with us for generations, resting quietly in wooden trunks. Others are the very first sari you bought with your own salary. Every sari has a story to tell. Its colours and borders please the eyes, its soft rustle delights the ears, its weight comforts the skin, its faint fragrance touches the nose, and its taste lingers in memories of sweets and feasts from the festivals of the past.

But what do we do with these precious saris when fashions change so fast? This Navaratri, young designers are giving them a new life, weaving them into fresh styles while keeping their stories alive.

To cut or not to cut?

The decision to alter a sari, especially an heirloom sari, is deeply personal. For those who hesitate, the designers suggest first exploring the art of the drape. Deepika Sridhar, founder of Dhara Upcycle Studio, offers a simple starting point. She says, “For those who are hesitating to cut their heirloom saris, there are a lot of draping styles they can explore. These days, you can combine the Indo-western styles by adding a belt, or wear a can-can in-skirt and drape the sari like a lehenga. It will give good volume and grandeur to the sari.”