Dolled-up narrations in Navaratri

In south India, the calendar brims with festivals, each month bringing its own celebration into homes and hearts. September-October bring a distinct experience: the nine nights of Navaratri, when living rooms become vibrant spaces of devotion, artistry, and imagination. Steps of dolls ascend from the floor, depicting centuries-old tales of gods, saints, kings, and legends. Every step tells a story, every doll carries meaning, and every offering is a gesture of devotion, hospitality, and family pride. For many, these nine days transcend a festival; they are a tradition, a ritual, and a canvas for creativity.

Unlike the Ram Leela enactments of Delhi or the grand Kali processions in Kolkata, South Indian households put up Golu, a display of dolls and figurines. For Seethalakshmi Krishnan, the tradition bridges regions. Having lived in both north and south India, she has witnessed the diverse ways festivals are celebrated, yet Golu remains a defining South Indian expression of devotion and storytelling.

“We worship goddesses Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, three days each,” she says. “Every morning and evening, shlokas are recited with puja and aarti. Different types of sundal are prepared to energise those who are fasting, and gifts are offered to visitors. It’s a practice of devotion and family bonding.” She also observes, “Social media has changed the way people experience Golu. Fewer visitors come to homes, but online sharing allows these displays to reach thousands. The traditional way of practicing Navaratri has declined. Golu is readymade now…you can order it a day before, no need for months of planning.”