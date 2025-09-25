Fast tracking to glory

Rehan Khan Rasheed’s career is on a one-way trip to success. After getting into the Champions of the Future programme this year, the 12-year-old is all set to represent India at the prestigious Asia Pacific Motorsports Championship, set to begin from September 26 in Sri Lanka.

“I feel proud to represent Team India. It’s a big honour for me to carry my country’s flag on an international stage, and I will give my best to make India proud,” said Rehan. This marks a major milestone in his journey and a proud moment for Indian motorsport, as he prepares to battle against some of the finest young drivers from across Asia.

On the track, he has established himself as one of the country’s promising motorsport prodigies. Competing in the Mini Max class, he has set the fastest lap records across all three FMSCI-homologated circuits in the country — the MIKA Circuit here, the CoASTT Circuit in Coimbatore, and MECO Kartopia in Bengaluru.