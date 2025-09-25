Fast tracking to glory

Rehan Khan Rasheed’s career is on a one-way trip to success. After getting into the Champions of the Future programme this year, the 12-year-old is all set to represent India at the prestigious Asia Pacific Motorsports Championship, set to begin from September 26 in Sri Lanka.
“I feel proud to represent Team India. It’s a big honour for me to carry my country’s flag on an international stage, and I will give my best to make India proud,” said Rehan. This marks a major milestone in his journey and a proud moment for Indian motorsport, as he prepares to battle against some of the finest young drivers from across Asia.
On the track, he has established himself as one of the country’s promising motorsport prodigies. Competing in the Mini Max class, he has set the fastest lap records across all three FMSCI-homologated circuits in the country — the MIKA Circuit here, the CoASTT Circuit in Coimbatore, and MECO Kartopia in Bengaluru.
Rehan’s meteoric rise is a testament to his raw talent, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence. “I think my hard work, discipline, and consistency on track paved the way for my selection. Setting the fastest lap records at all three FMSCI-homologated circuits gave me confidence. The support from my team, coaches, and sponsors has also been important in helping me reach this stage,” he said.
In the MIKA track of the Madras International Circuit, one can see how Rehan is training in earnest. “I have been training hard both on and off the track. I am focusing on improving my lap times, fitness, and race strategy under the guidance of my coaches. I am also working a lot on understanding kart setups and collaborating closely with my team so that I am ready for any challenge at the Asia Pacific Championship,” shared Rehan.
Currently training under Team Momentum Motorsports in both Chennai and Bengaluru, Rehan credits the team for helping him improve his speed and consistency. He wishes to carry forward the momentum to Sri Lanka. “In the last six months, I have consistently finished on the podium in the National Karting Championship and also secured the runner-up position in the Meritus Cup 2025. These results have given me a lot of confidence as I prepare for the Asia Pacific Championship,” he said.
Among a handful of other racers from India, Rehan remains the only one from Tamil Nadu representing Team Momentum Motorsports. In the Cadet category, Arshi Gupta from Leapfrog Racing and Rayan Gowda from Rayo Racing will be participate alongside Rehan. Karters from Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and Taipei will grace the tracks, which has got Rehan excited. “It’s going to be a really strong field, and I’m excited to race against the best from the region,” he added.
Getting to know the conditions of the track in Sri Lanka would be a challenge for him. “I have never driven in Sri Lanka before, and I have also never driven with the IAME engine and Komet tyres. Everything will be completely new for me, but I am excited to take on the challenge and learn quickly. It will definitely be a challenge as everything is new — the track, the engine, and the tyres. But I see it as an opportunity to push myself and adapt quickly. I am confident that with my team’s support, I can perform well,” he signed off.