In the abode of treasured dolls

Ahead of the Navaratri season, the streets in Mylapore, Triplicane, and several lanes in different localities of the city, buzzed with activity. Vendors announced the arrival of new dolls in the market, while customers examined them, chose their pick, and haggled for a discount. Yet, one building that Golu-enthusiasts frequented every year remained silence.

Architect-planner Thirupurasundari Sevvel reminisces her visits to Kuralagam off NSC Road. “The corridors were packed — some bargaining, some carefully inspecting the doll’s weight, children tugging at sleeves to point out their favourites. There was a mix of fresh paint smell, the fragrance of jasmine perfume, the hay in which the dolls were packed, and the paper smell,” she recalls.

But it is all a memory now. In June this year, reports said that the building was to be redeveloped to a total built-up area of 22,794 sqm encompassing two basement levels, ground floor, and nine upper floors with retail spaces on its ground, first, and second floors, and office spaces planned for the rest.