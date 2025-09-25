Southern Railway clarifies single-journey local train tickets can be booked via Chennai One app

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Wednesday clarified that commuters can use the ‘Chennai One’ unified ticketing application, launched by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), to book unreserved tickets for suburban routes including Chennai-Gummidipundi, Chennai-Arakkonam-Tiruttani, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Tirumalpur, and Chennai Beach-Velachery.

According to an official statement, only paperless ordinary single journey tickets in second and first class can be booked and booking of AC local tickets is not permitted at present. Similarly, express and superfast train tickets from Chennai to Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Chengalpattu, Gummidipundi and Kancheepuram will not be available on the app.

The validity of these tickets is restricted to three hours. In contrast, return journey tickets bought at ticket counters or via the UTS app remain valid until the last suburban train of the day on the respective section.

Passengers must display their tickets through the “Show Original Train Ticket” page of the app, which generates a ticket page similar to the UTS app, as this is the only valid proof of travel during ticket checks.

No cancellation facility is available for suburban tickets booked through the ‘Chennai One’ app. However, in exceptional cases, refunds may be processed only by CUMTA, in accordance with the prevailing railway refund policy, the statement added.