Association alleges police excess against nurses at RGGGH

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association alleged of police excess towards those from the association who were campaigning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on their long-pending demands to the government, which included regularising their services and filling of vacancies in government hospitals.

N Subin, general secretary of the association, while condemning the police action, in a statement said, the nurses have been conducting such campaigns across the state since Wednesday in a peaceful manner.

According to Subin, on Thursday, when some nurses were distributing pamphlets highlighting their demands to the people at RGGGH, a cop from the police outpost at the hospital and another cop in plainclothes took their pictures. He alleged that they snatched the pamphlets, identity cards, and threatened them to come to the police station to give an undertaking that they would not carry out such campaigns.

The government should immediately take action against the anti-democratic behaviour of those at the RGGGH police outpost, he urged. When TNIE contacted the outpost on Thursday, the cop on duty said he was not aware of such an incident.