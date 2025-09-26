Mother-in-law, rowdy arrested for knife attack on auto driver in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man was attacked with a knife on his head during a family quarrel at Anna Nagar West Extension on Tuesday. The JJ Nagar police arrested his mother-in-law, Rakshitha (52), and a local rowdy, Sanjay Sai, alias ‘Muttai Puffs’, on Wednesday in connection with the assault.

The victim, Babu (28), an auto driver, lives with his wife Bharathi and their three-year-old son. Police said Babu often returned home intoxicated and picked fights with his wife. On Tuesday night, a heated argument broke out, prompting Bharathi to call her mother for help.

“When Rakshitha arrived, the quarrel escalated. She allegedly contacted Sanjay, who came with an accomplice and attacked Babu with a knife before fleeing,” a police official said. Based on Babu’s complaint, Rakshitha and Sanjay were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.