Police rescues boy who was allegedly abused, forced to beg at Villivakkam railway station; one held

CHENNAI: After a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly threatened, abused, and forced into begging at Villivakkam railway station was rescued on Saturday, the police detained a drum player, identified as Manikandan, under Pocso Act on Thursday.

According to Villivakkam police, the issue came to light on Saturday when the boy, who lives with his grandmother after his parents’ separation, did not return home after being sent to a nearby shop.

His grandmother began a search and later received information that the child had been seen at the railway station. The railway officials had by then taken the boy into their custody and shifted him to a government home in Kellys, where child welfare staff arranged for him to be reunited with his grandmother, the police said.

During inquiries, the boy told the police that Manikandan had threatened him with death, compelled him to beg, and subjected him to sexual abuse, the police said.