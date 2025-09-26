Southern Railway completes location survey for fourth Tambaram-Chengalpattu line

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has completed the final location survey (FLS) for the proposed fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. The 31-km stretch is being designed to support train speeds of up to 160 kmph— the first of its kind in the region, where new lines are typically designed for 110 kmph.

Currently, limited line capacity prevents the introduction of additional local services despite rising demand, forcing many commuters to rely on private vehicles and adding to congestion on GST Road. The proposed fourth line is expected to enable dedicated double lines for both suburban and express trains.

The FLS report has been submitted to the Railway Board’s project evaluation committee for approval, a Southern Railway official told TNIE.

The line is planned along the eastern side of the tracks (towards GST Road) to reduce land acquisition costs and will be fully fenced to allow higher speeds. Work will begin once the Railway Board gives its clearance. The project is estimated to cost Rs 713.4 crore. Expansion on the western side was ruled out due to dense habitation and the presence of road overbridge pillars.

“The land requirement for the project has been assessed. Acquisition will be necessary for most of the stretch. Once the Board approves, the work will begin. The project will be entirely funded and executed by the Railways,” an official said.

The state government, through the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), has urged the Railways to fast-track the project, citing growing demand from passengers traveling between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.