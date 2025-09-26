Tambaram Corporation to fine single-use plastic sale

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation has fixed fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the sale and use of banned single-use plastic, in an attempt to discourage use of single-use plastic.

The civic body said that any shop or commercial establishment found violating the rules would have the plastic items confiscated and be liable to pay the fine, depending on the size of the establishment and the number of violations committed.

In a press release, the corporation said that under G.O. 35, the sale and use of all types of plastic carry bags is prohibited, regardless of thickness. Besides, items such as plastic straws, spoons, forks, knives, plates, sheets used for food wrapping, cling film, thermocol and plastic-coated paper plates and cups, water sachets, plastic-coated carry bags (including non-woven ones), flags, earbuds with plastic sticks, candy and ice-cream sticks, decorative polystyrene, and similar disposable products are banned across Tamil Nadu.

Officials urged traders and residents to avoid using banned items and instead switch to eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth bags.