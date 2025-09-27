Bus rams into two autos after driver suffers seizures, three hurt

CHENNAI: An MTC bus driver suffered a sudden seizure while behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into two autorickshaws parked on Marina beach road, on Thursday night. The accident left three people, including the bus driver, injured.

According to the police, the driver, Mohan, was operating the 2A route bus between Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar bus terminus to Anna Square. The bus was on its return trip when the accident happened.

Within minutes of leaving the Marina bus stand, Mohan allegedly collapsed with convulsions, losing control of the vehicle. The bus rammed two autorickshaws parked on the roadside. Since the incident took place in the night, there were very few passengers on the bus, and they were not injured, the police said.

Both auto drivers sustained injuries, while the bus driver was also left unconscious. Bystanders rushed all the three to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, the police said.

The Anna Square traffic investigation police have launched an inquiry into the accident.