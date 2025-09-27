Chennai tees up for first expat golf tournament in bid to attract global talent

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to host its first golf tournament exclusively for expatriates on Saturday to combine Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength with a new focus on lifestyle and global community.
The Tamil Nadu Expat Golf Cup 2025, organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu in association with the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, will take place at the Tamil Nadu Golf Annex, Nandanam. More than 225 senior executives, including CEOs and CXOs from countries such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, the US, the UK, Australia, and Taiwan, are expected to participate.
For the first time in India, a state government is using a sporting event to promote “ease of living” as a factor in attracting global talent. Officials say the tournament is intended to complement the state’s investor facilitation initiatives, ensuring relocation and integration of expatriates and their families is smooth and seamless.
“This is not just a golf event — it is an opportunity to showcase Chennai’s world-class living standards,” said a Guidance Tamil Nadu spokesperson.
The initiative is part of Tamil Nadu’s broader strategy to position Chennai as a destination not only for industry and commerce but also for global executives seeking a high quality of life.
The event is also intended to strengthen networks among international business leaders and celebrate the city’s growing cosmopolitan culture. By bringing together expatriates from multiple continents, organisers hope to underscore Chennai’s inclusivity and its capacity to host a thriving global community.
For expatriates, Chennai offers more than career opportunities. Its social and cultural fabric, combined with a welcoming local population, provides a city where professional success can be complemented by meaningful personal experiences.
By turning a sporting occasion into a platform for international engagement, Tamil Nadu is signalling a new approach to economic promotion — one that blends business strategy with lifestyle appeal, reinforcing Chennai’s emerging status as a global destination for work, investment, and leisure.