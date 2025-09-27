Chennai tees up for first expat golf tournament in bid to attract global talent

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to host its first golf tournament exclusively for expatriates on Saturday to combine Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength with a new focus on lifestyle and global community.

The Tamil Nadu Expat Golf Cup 2025, organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu in association with the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, will take place at the Tamil Nadu Golf Annex, Nandanam. More than 225 senior executives, including CEOs and CXOs from countries such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, the US, the UK, Australia, and Taiwan, are expected to participate.

For the first time in India, a state government is using a sporting event to promote “ease of living” as a factor in attracting global talent. Officials say the tournament is intended to complement the state’s investor facilitation initiatives, ensuring relocation and integration of expatriates and their families is smooth and seamless.

“This is not just a golf event — it is an opportunity to showcase Chennai’s world-class living standards,” said a Guidance Tamil Nadu spokesperson.