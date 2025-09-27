Choose the right diet for a healthy heart

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) remains “The leading cause” of death worldwide. It develops when fatty deposits, known as plaques, build up inside the coronary arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart muscle or leading to heart attacks. While factors such as genetics, smoking, and sedentary lifestyle contribute to CAD, diet plays a pivotal role both in its development and prevention. Understanding the impact of food choices is essential for protecting heart health.
How food influences CAD
Dietary habits have a direct impact on cholesterol levels, blood pressure, inflammation, and body weight — all major risk factors for CAD. Diets high in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, refined sugars, and excess sodium contribute to the build-up of plaque and arterial stiffness. On the other hand, diets rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins help maintain vascular health. For example:
Saturated fats and trans fats increase LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, accelerating plaque formation. It’s important to minimise or stop the consumption of maida items like biscuits, rusk, parotta, puffs, and samosas.
Excess sodium promotes hypertension, straining blood vessels. Foods rich in salt, like pickles, papad, chips, or mixture, should be consumed in moderation.
Refined sugars and processed foods worsen obesity and diabetes, both of which elevate CAD risk. Refined sugar should be avoided as much as possible. If required, jaggery, honey, palm sugar, or coconut sugar can be used.
Red meat is not good for health. People who consume non-vegetarian food should limit their use to less than twice weekly. Whole eggs, if consumed, should be taken not more than twice a week.
Adopting healthier choices offers significant benefits: fibre-rich foods lower LDL cholesterol, antioxidants in fruits and vegetables reduce oxidative stress, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish reduce inflammation and stabilise heart rhythms.
What is the right food to eat?
A heart-protective diet emphasises balance and moderation. The most recommended dietary patterns include the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Both prioritise plant-based foods and healthy fats while limiting processed products.
Key dietary recommendations include:
Fruits and vegetables: Aim for a variety of colours to ensure diverse nutrients and antioxidants.
Whole grains: Brown rice, unpolished rice, millets, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat bread provide fibre that lowers cholesterol.
Lean proteins: Prefer fish (especially salmon, mackerel, and sardines), skinless poultry, legumes, and nuts over red and processed meats.
Healthy fats: Use olive oil, avocado, and nuts as sources of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.
Low-fat dairy: Opt for skim milk, yogurt, or plant-based alternatives instead of full-fat varieties.
Limitations: Restrict sugary drinks, desserts, salty snacks, deep-fried foods, and red meats.
American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines
The American Heart Association (AHA) provides clear, evidence-based recommendations for cardiovascular health:
Balance calories with activity to maintain a healthy weight.
Consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables every day.
Choose whole-grain foods every day.
Limit saturated fat to <6% of total daily calories and avoid trans fats entirely.
Eat fish, particularly oily fish, at least twice per week for omega-3 benefits.
Reduce sodium intake to no more than 1.5-2.5 g/day. Ours being a very warm place, consumption up to 5g/day is acceptable due to salt loss in sweat.
Minimise added sugars, keeping them below 6% of daily calories.
Alcohol should be limited — if consumed, up to one drink daily for women and two for men.
Food is not just fuel; it is a form of medicine for the heart. Choosing the right diet rich in plant-based foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting processed and high-fat items significantly lowers the risk of coronary artery disease. By following the American Heart Association’s guidelines, individuals can take proactive steps toward long-term cardiovascular health. Delaying disease and death is in our hands, and the most important step is having a healthy diet, and everyone should pay enormous attention to that.
— Dr Durgadevi, senior consultant cardiologist, Iswarya Hospital, Chennai