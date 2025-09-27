Choose the right diet for a healthy heart

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) remains “The leading cause” of death worldwide. It develops when fatty deposits, known as plaques, build up inside the coronary arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart muscle or leading to heart attacks. While factors such as genetics, smoking, and sedentary lifestyle contribute to CAD, diet plays a pivotal role both in its development and prevention. Understanding the impact of food choices is essential for protecting heart health.

How food influences CAD

Dietary habits have a direct impact on cholesterol levels, blood pressure, inflammation, and body weight — all major risk factors for CAD. Diets high in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, refined sugars, and excess sodium contribute to the build-up of plaque and arterial stiffness. On the other hand, diets rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins help maintain vascular health. For example:

Saturated fats and trans fats increase LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, accelerating plaque formation. It’s important to minimise or stop the consumption of maida items like biscuits, rusk, parotta, puffs, and samosas.