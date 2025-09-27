In a race against rabies

Rabies has remained one of the deadliest viral infections known but it is preventable. This has led to being a major public health challenge. The infection spreads through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, it can be a dog or any warm-blooded animal. The virus is introduced into the human body, and it travels to the brain through the nervous system, this causes fatal encephalitis; this makes timely prevention critical.
The cornerstone of rabies is vaccination for prevention. It triggers the body’s immune system and produces anti-bodies that work against the virus. If an individual is bitten, timely Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) that includes thorough wound washing, receiving a series of rabies vaccine doses as well as in some cases rabies immunoglobulin, can prevent infection entirely. Similarly, for individuals who deal with animals such as animal handlers or veterinarians can take pre-exposure vaccines since there is a higher risk.
Nevertheless, misinformation and fear tend to continue despite medical advances. Hence, people turn to traditional remedies or home remedies that are not effective and can amplify the risk of the virus spreading and these myths get in the way of effective prevention of the virus.
Myth: Stopping the bleeding quickly tends to prevent the rabies infection from spreading.
Fact: Most individuals believe in tying a cloth or any fabric tight around the wound will help in stopping the spread of the virus, but restricting the blood flow of blood only causes tissue damage, hence it is advisable to leave the wound open and clean it thoroughly before seeking medical care.
Myth: If the wound is small, there is no risk of rabies.
Fact: Rabies does not depend on the size of the wound alone. A tiny scratch or a lick on wounded skin can transmit the infection to the individual’s body. Hence, every exposure, small or big requires medical attention.
Myth: Rabies vaccines have extreme side effects and are unsafe.
Fact: The vaccines are tested; they are safe and widely used. Modern vaccines are given in the arm for better take, and the old “stomach injections” are no longer used. There will be mild side effects like soreness on the injection site. It is important to remember that the benefits outweigh the risks.
Myth: Only dog bites cause rabies.
Fact: Rabies are transmitted by warm blooded animals, meaning the virus can spread from scratch, bite, or lick from a dog, cat, monkeys, and bats.
Myth: Cauterisation of the wound kills the virus.
Fact: Heat damages the tissues and delays the healing process. It does not delay the spread of the virus inside the nervous system. Hence, causes more harm than good.
Myth: Once the wound heals and scabs appear, the infection can no longer affect you.
Fact: It is to be remembered that the rabies virus is inside the nerves, so even if the wound closes, the virus will still reach the brain unless the vaccines are given.
Myth: Natural immunity will help the rabies infection to not spread.
Fact: Humans do not have natural immunity towards rabies. The only way to prevent is immediate medical treatment of the wound along with vaccines as well as immunoglobulin (if it is required), before it reaches the brain.
Rabies is not invincible; lives can be saved. By choosing facts over folklore, you ensure that the infection becomes preventable not only in theory but also in practice. What keeps the rabies infection alive is not the lack of medical advances but lack of awareness.
— Dr Surendran R, consultant, Infectious Diseases & Hospital Infection Control, SIMS Hospital, Chennai