In a race against rabies

Rabies has remained one of the deadliest viral infections known but it is preventable. This has led to being a major public health challenge. The infection spreads through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, it can be a dog or any warm-blooded animal. The virus is introduced into the human body, and it travels to the brain through the nervous system, this causes fatal encephalitis; this makes timely prevention critical.

The cornerstone of rabies is vaccination for prevention. It triggers the body’s immune system and produces anti-bodies that work against the virus. If an individual is bitten, timely Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) that includes thorough wound washing, receiving a series of rabies vaccine doses as well as in some cases rabies immunoglobulin, can prevent infection entirely. Similarly, for individuals who deal with animals such as animal handlers or veterinarians can take pre-exposure vaccines since there is a higher risk.

Nevertheless, misinformation and fear tend to continue despite medical advances. Hence, people turn to traditional remedies or home remedies that are not effective and can amplify the risk of the virus spreading and these myths get in the way of effective prevention of the virus.