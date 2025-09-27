South Chennai fishers see red over blue-flag move

CHENNAI: Members of the fishing community from 26 coastal villages in and around Chennai, led by South Chennai Anaithu Meenava Grama Sabhai, staged a protest near the collectorate on Friday against projects proposed by the government along the coast, including those aimed at securing Blue Flag certification for some of the beaches.

They opposed three major projects proposed by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the state government, and the union government — the ongoing Blue Flag beach projects at four locations across Chennai, the Ennore-Poonjeri sea bridge, and the offshore oil and natural gas exploration initiative along the Tamil Nadu coast, respectively.

The GCC is working to secure international Blue Flag certification — an eco-label awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) — for Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi beaches, by implementing projects at a total cost of Rs 24.28 crore. While phase one of the project in Marina, near the swimming pool, developed at Rs 7.31 crore, is complete, the second phase will stretch from the Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Nochi Nagar.

Fisherfolk said the projects would severely impact their livelihood by restricting access to the beach and thereby kill traditional fishing practices such as cast and seine netting and fish drying. They recalled the GCC had shifted the initial Blue Flag project from Nochikuppam to the Marina swimming pool following earlier protests. However, they alleged the second phase threatened fishing hamlets in the Marina, and with three other beaches included in the south of Chennai, hundreds of families would face the risk of losing their livelihood.