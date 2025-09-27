Tamil Nadu CM, Dy CM inaugurate civic infra projects worth Rs 78 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated several newly completed civic infrastructure projects, developed by the GCC and the CMDA at a total cost of Rs 77.76 crore, on Friday.

The projects Udhayanidhi inaugurated included a high-level bridge across the Cooum river near Maduravoyal, constructed at a cost of Rs 31.65 crore, now connects Union Road in Nolambur with Poonamallee High Road.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed indoor stadium at Nandanam, built under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of Rs 4.28 crore spanning 25,400 sqft. The facility includes football and cricket turf, five pickleball turfs, rest areas for men and women, an office room and a canteen.

Stalin inaugurated projects completed by the CMDA at a total cost of Rs 41.83 crore at Pavendar Bharathidasan, playfield in Shenoy Nagar, built at a cost of Rs 10.56 crore. Other projects included the eco park at Koyambedu roundabout (Rs 10.27 crore), open area park at Ramapuram (Rs 7.32 crore), sports ground at Pammal (Rs 4.91 crore), beautification works at the flyover underpass and the Vijayanagar bus stand in Velachery (Rs 4.45 crore), works at Ranga Nagar pond in Mudichur (Rs 3.85 crore). He also inaugurated the the library at Mint Street upgraded as “Mudhalvar Padaipagam” at a cost of Rs 47 lakh.