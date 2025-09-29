46,000 dogs roam on Tambaram streets

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has put the estimates of the number of stray dogs in the area at 46,286, at the conclusion of the corporation’s first-ever DogPop Survey. Of these, only around 5,467 dogs (11%) were found to be already vaccinated.

The numbers have, for the first time, put into context the scale of the task at hand for the civic body, in terms of the number of animal birth control surgeries and vaccinations that need to be done ever year.

Zone 4 (Perungulathur) has the highest concentration of strays at 13,268, followed by Zone 5 (East Tambaram) with 10,699. The remaining zones - Pammal, Pallavaram and Sembakkam have 8,213, 6067 and 8039 dogs respectively, as per the census. The survey, conducted over 44 days from February 25, recorded sterilisation and vaccination levels apart from enumerating stray dogs.