Classic stripes of the Jamakkalam make fashion strides

Travelling back to the hinterlands through the muddy, rutted roads on any vehicle that takes her to the destination, feeling every bit of the rustic life, is like reliving old days in her village, Vandavasi, for Vino Supraja. When she visits the weavers in the villages, she feels like “going back to her roots”. For this sustainable fashion designer, her business travels in India are quite personal, an experience very close to her heart. She sums up, “I feel grounded every time I come back with a heart filled with joy and happiness.”

This Dubai-based designer has made a conscious choice to steer off the path to sustainable fashion, which she says is a lifelong commitment. After spending the initial years of her career in fashion in Detroit, while she was pursuing Fashion Marketing in Dubai, she had a life-changing experience. When a teacher made her watch a documentary, ‘The True Cost’, she was exposed to the “dark side of fashion”, something that she was unfamiliar with. “I came to know about how the garment workers are being treated in tiny factories, and how their wages are compromised. It was really hard-hitting. We are only focused on buying cheap products, but we don’t think about how it is given for such a low price. For someone who has grown up in a small village, seeing people who toil in the scorching sun and beat the harsh cold, it was a turning point, an unforgettable insight,” she shares.