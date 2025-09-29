Decoding the enigma of Marapachi dolls this Navaratri season

Superstitions attached

No tradition exists without its share of superstitions, and the Marapachi customs are certainly no exception. Year on year, thanks to these superstitious beliefs, in many families, these wooden dolls are believed to be symbolic of the couple they are presented to. Many communities see an auspicious time to get the dolls delivered home. They are also never separated and a possible separation of the dolls — such as one being lost — is traditionally considered a bad omen for the couple. Padma D, who owns two pairs of Marapachi dolls, one of which even came with two pairs of baby dolls, says, “Even when we pack them away after displaying them in our Golu, every step is followed with care. We wrap the dolls together in the same piece of cloth, always ensuring they face each other and never with their backs turned,” she corroborates.

Some even believe that Marapachi dolls embody their ancestors. Meenakshi says, “I have heard families say that, since their mothers gifted the dolls to them, after their mothers pass away, the dolls take on their mothers’ presence. So if a quarrel arises, they caution one another, ‘Speak softly — the Marapachis can hear us’.” Families even think twice before speaking ill of their ancestors due to these belief systems, she adds.

This season reveals the remarkable presence of the humble pair of Marapachi dolls: unpainted and bare, yet holding a profound sway through fear, tradition, and cultural weight — an authority that even the resplendent gods on the upper tiers of the Golu steps seldom achieve.